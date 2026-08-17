Malaga ride-hailing driver arrested for driving drunk and drugged, crashing into traffic light and brandishing knife at police

The Malaga Local Police arrested on Saturday a ride-hailing driver after he was involved in a dangerous chase, crashed into a traffic light and ... threatened both the police and the medical staff who attended to him with a knife.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm, when the emergency services received several reports concerning a ride-hailing vehicle driving erratically. During its journey, it appears the car collided with several other vehicles.

Patrols in the area launched a search operation. In the meantime, another report stated that the same driver had crashed into a traffic light.

Upon arrival at the scene, two Local Police patrol cars stopped the vehicle and found the driver inside. He appeared to be smoking what looked like a pipe of cocaine. He was holding a penknife in his hand.

According to sources, when the police ordered him to get out of the vehicle, the man allegedly tried to lunge at them with the knife. One of the officers managed to dodge the attack, after which the suspect walked onto the pavement and held the knife to his throat, threatening to harm himself.

Despite repeated demands from the police, the man did not drop the weapon. Faced with the imminent threat, the police drew their service weapons and insisted that he give up.

Finally, the man threw himself to the ground. The police arrested the driver and took him to a medical centre for a check-up, where he once again behaved violently and made threats.

Further check-ups confirmed he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The detainee reportedly has multiple previous convictions for assaulting law enforcement officers.

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