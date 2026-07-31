Malaga's Club Mediterráneo plans to create seawater swimming pool and build beach bar at the marina

The Real Club Mediterráneo in Malaga is embarking on its most ambitious expansion and modernisation project in recent years. Its aim is to increase membership ... and establish a long-term strategy, given that the extension of the concession for a further 30 years is about to receive approval.

Among the most striking projects is the creation of a seawater swimming pool and a beach bar at the Levante breakwater marina, but the roadmap includes many other significant proposals.

The new board of directors' strategic plan is based on the fact that Club Mediterráneo requires a series of maintenance and modernisation works.

Map showing the location of the beach bar and the swimming pool. (Sur)

"We have to carry out works that will cost approximately four million," chairman Antonio Díaz Villalta said during his presentation.

To this must be added a further 3.12 million, representing the initial fee for renewing the concession. The formalities are in their final streth and the definitive approval should take place in the coming weeks.

To bring the existing facilities up to standard, the project needs seven million euros to start with. As Díaz Villalta has pledged not to increase membership fees, the solution to boost revenue is to attract new members. The aim is to recruit around 800 people, who will join the current 3,700 members.

Expansion of the marina

However, Díaz Villalta has admitted that this is a double-edged sword, as opening the door to more members, while maintaining the same infrastructure, would lead to overcrowding at the La Malagueta headquarters, where 90 per cent of the club's activities currently take place.

Consequently, the board's financial analyses paint a new picture, in which they would need a further two million (that is, nine million in total) to "build the club of the future".

To address the overcrowding at the old site, the plan is to create new sports and leisure facilities at the Levante breakwater marina."We currently have 25,000 square metres between the two sites and the marina area is underused," Díaz Villalta said.

To shift activities to that area, the board have planned several projects, spread across both existing facilities and others that will require construction.

Recreation of the seaside restaurant in a newly built property in the marina. (Sur)

This step involves the construction of two new buildings. The first will house a seafood-style restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, on the corner closest to the cruise dock. The dining area will overlook the marina.

The other new building will house facilities for activities such as CrossFit and Hyrox, with an open-air area. There will also be changing rooms and a space for group fitness classes.

Meanwhile, one of the existing buildings will turn into a sailing school and a presentation hall, among other uses. Finally, the recently built empty building will house two gyms, each covering more than 400 square metres: the first floor for members and the second for elite athletes.

Outdoor sports facilities at another of the marina's new developments. (Sur)

The final element is the creation of a natural seawater swimming pool. The complex will consist of a beach bar and a swimming area. It will remain open from April to November.

To create this innovative space, the board have marked out an area within the marina's harbour, in the corner closest to the breakwater, protected by a netting system with mesh openings approximately four metres deep, to prevent jellyfish and waste from entering.

Two rows of sun loungers will be set up on the jetty, along with the seasonal picnic area on the platform at the mouth of the harbour, where there used to be a small bar with a terrace years ago.

The aim is to spread members across the two areas (the existing premises and the new ones) to prevent the facilities from becoming overcrowded.

For older people

Meanwhile, at the La Malagueta clubhouse, the main facilities will undergo a refurbishment.

"We're going to completely rebuild the indoor swimming pool, install heating for the outdoor pool and refurbish the entire outdoor pool area, as well as the changing rooms," Díaz Villalta said.

The first phase involves refurbishing the indoor swimming pool, with some minor work to repair the roof. This should be completed by the end of September, after which work can begin on the outdoor pool, which is to be refurbished and heated so that it can be used during the winter months. "But from May to September, we'll still have the cool water we've always had."

Once the external work is complete, around May or June next year, a "major refurbishment" will begin on the indoor swimming pool. At this stage, the gym and the group exercise room will be replaced by a sports centre for older people.

This will feature equipment for Pilates, balance exercises and muscle recovery, as well as group activities tailored to their needs: tai chi, back care classes, aquagym, etc.

"What we're aiming to do with this is to ensure that our older members stay at the main clubhouse, as they always have, while we move all activities for younger people to the marina. In this way, we're encouraging members to spread out naturally between the two venues, with enough room for the 800 new members," Díaz Villalta stated.

Recruitment campaign

The club's board are running a campaign to encourage new members to join. In the initial phase, the focus is on the children of members and former members who have left in recent years.

"We have a very specific profile: someone who left at the age of 18 because they were unable to become a member and who now, at between 35 and 45 years of age and with children, realises that the club is a very attractive place," Díaz Villalta said.

The club estimates that it can win back around 400 people that fit this profile.

The process will then continue with the family members of members. The third phase will involve sports club members. "Depending on how long they have been with us, we will offer them a discount so that the joining fee is lower."

As the campaign approaches its target of 800 new members, an entry fee will be reintroduced as a financial barrier.

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