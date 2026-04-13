Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook founder, headlines in Malaga at a major AI forum

SUR Monday, 13 April 2026, 12:01 Share

The tenth round of the Digital Enterprise Show (DES), a forum on exponential technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), will be held in Malaga in June. Most notably, it will feature Randi Zuckerberg, sister of the famous creator of Facebook, as a keynote speaker and one of the most important voices in the field of social media.

The tech entrepreneur and Facebook's former marketing director will participate in the event to reveal how AI is impacting sustainable business growth. The DES, which runs 9-11 June at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos, Malaga city's main trade fair and conference centre, will feature this particular Zuckerberg as the main attraction. She will present the talk "AI That Delivers", aimed at business leaders and CEOs. Her talk will focus on analysing how AI is exceeding expectations to become a real lever of influence in business.

From an executive perspective, Zuckerberg will detail the strategies companies can follow to translate AI into measurable growth, improve advertising performance and generate strategic returns at scale. Drawing on her experience developing revenue-driven products at Meta (Facebook's name-change), she will also reveal how organisations can make decisions about where to invest in artificial intelligence, how to align teams around its adoption and how to turn innovation into sustainable, long-term results.

Founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, this speaker holds a psychology degree from Harvard and boasts a multifaceted career that blends technology and culture. She has also produced Broadway shows, winning three Tony Awards, and has been nominated for an Emmy, establishing herself as a prominent figure in both the digital and cultural worlds.

15,000 international execs

The event will bring together more than 500 international voices to examine the advancement of technology solutions and their current role in the business ecosystem, geopolitics and the global economy. Some of the prestigious names attending, apart from Zuckerberg, are: Yongdong Wang (Corporate Vice President of Microsoft), Trevor Monroe (Senior Program Manager at the World Bank) and Ricardo Baeza-Yates, an academic specialising in AI at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, one of the most prestigious technology institutions in Europe, among many other attendees.

Randi Zuckerberg's participation in DES 2026 Malaga is part of the plan for this event to bring together more than 15,000 international executives, who will discover the latest technological advances that are strengthening the competitiveness of large corporations, SMEs and institutions. These innovations will be showcased by over 400 companies that have signed up to participate in the event. Their exhibition area has been redesigned under the name of "DES Universe", housing seven thematic spaces dedicated to AI, cybersecurity, cloud, digital solutions for retail, marketing and SMEs, as well as entrepreneurial talent.