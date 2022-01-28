Radical changes to the old N340 to turn it into an urban road Maalga city hall intends to improve the access to industrial and comercial areas from the Azucarera bridge until the exit at Churriana

The section of the old N-340 between the Azucarera bridge and the Churriana exit near Malaga Airport is going to undergo a profound transformation. This section will change to an urban road as an extension of Avenida Velázquez and will improve connectivity with industrial estates and commercial areas. There is no definitive project as of yet but the first basic lines for its execution have been drawn up.

Initially, this new project will see the loss of one lane each way in order to gain back space to build a cycle road and more pedestrian paths, as well as a decrease in the speed limit, which is currently at 80km/h, down to 50km/h.