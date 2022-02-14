Queen Sofía visits Bancosol food bank in Malaga The emeritus monarch was greeted by authorities and representatives of the association when she arrived at the charity's facilities

Emeritus Queen Sofía arrived at the Costa del Sol food bank facilities this Monday morning (14 February). Surrounded by security, she came to learn firsthand about the work the Bancosol charity does from its workers and volunteers.

The emeritus queen arrived just before 1pm at the Bancosol warehouse, located in the Trevénez industrial estate, where numerous political and civil authorities awaited her. The Guardia Civil and the National Police were also present due to their close ties with Costa del Sol Food banks.

Malaga mayor, Francsico de la Torre, was also in attendance, as well as the municipal council's president, Francisco Salado; the central government's Malaga delegate, Javier Salas; and the regional government's delegate, Patricia Navarro.

Queen Sofía, who has been working with Bancosol since 2012 through her charitable foundation, had a tour of the facilities to understand how the organisation works. The charity distributed seven million kilos of food in its 2021 campaign among 54,000 people, of whom 19,000 were children.

The emeritus queen's link with food banks across the country was praised by Bancosol's president, Diego Vargas, who congratulated Sofía for "keeping her word" of visiting Malaga to double down on her charitable commitments.

Once inside the facilities, the emeritus monarch met with over 170 associations that Bancosol works with, including the soup kitchens Yo soy tú, Bibedródromo and Corazones malagueños, as well as a representative from a retirement home.