Queen Emeritus to visit Malaga and foodbank on Monday The Bancosol network distributed more than seven million kilos of food in 2021

The Bancosol food bank in Malaga, which serves 53,000 people per year including thousands of children, is set to receive the 'M de Malaga' award for its work and will later this month receive the Gold Medal from Marbella "for their extraordinary work".

In addition, the food bank will host the Queen Emeritus at its warehouse in the Trevenez industrial estate. During the "historic" visit, the Queen Emeritus will pay tribute to staff and volunteers on Monday 14 February.

Doña Sofía will learn first-hand about Bancosol’s work which includes the distribution of food and programmes to help people find work.

"The visit of the Queen fills us with joy because it is a recognition of the work we do,” said the president of Bancosol, Diego Vázquez.

Doña Sofía has always shown great interest in the work of food banks. Her foundation offers "continuous support" to these entities and has donated regularly to Bancosol since 2015.

During the visit, the Queen Emeritus will get a closer look at the daily work of Bancosol.

In the past six years it has helped 800 people find work and in 2021 it delivered more than seven million kilos of food to 53,000 people, including 20,000 children.