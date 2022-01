Protest in Malaga calls for more public healthcare Organised by campaigning group Marea Blanca, they were joined by nearly 30 other groups in the city centre

Local public healthcare campaigning group Marea Blanca was joined by 27 other groups in a march from the Plaza de la Constitución to the Andalusian government's local office in central Malaga last Saturday.

The protest was to demand more staff and more funding from the region in order to put an end to what they said was the collapse of primary healthcare in Andalucía.