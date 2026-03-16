Malaga man sentenced to prison for homophobic hate crime against woman

Monday, 16 March 2026, 16:14 Share

The court of Malaga has sentenced a man to one year and four months in prison for a public homophobic assault on a woman, decribed as a hate crime.

The court has also ordered him to compensate the victim 7,500 euros for the moral and emotional damages resulting from a hate crime.

According to Europa Press, the incident dates back to April 2024, when the victim was taking a break from her work in a supermarket. She was sitting on a kerb, when the defendant approached her.

He started yelling at and insulting her, "assuming that she was a lesbian". He used derogatory expressions such as "fat dyke" to humiliate her. Although she asked him to stop, he continued insulting and threatening her.

At one point, the defendant knelt down and began to hit her leg. He threatened to "bring a friend" to "beat" her. He also said that he didn't want to see her in the area again.

In the end, the woman tried to push him away and leave, but the attack had a serious impact on her mental health and sense of dignity.

Since then, the victim has lived in anxiety and fear that "she might suffer similar attacks in the future".

Verdict

After hearing the statements of both the victim and witnesses, the court considers it proven that the defendant's only reason to attack was his homophobic views and his desire to humiliate the victim.

The court ruled that the defendant had committed an offence related to fundamental rights and public freedoms protected by the Spanish Constitution. The cout also applied the aggravating circumstance of sexual orientation or identity.

In addition to the prison sentence, the defendant has to pay a fine of seven euros every day for nine months (1,890 euros). The court also bans him from being within less than 500 metres from the woman or communicating with her for three years.

The defendant can also not practice any profession in the fields of teaching, sports or leisure for four years and four months.

The court has also convicted him of a minor offence of threats, for which he will pay a fine and serve time in prison. Last but not least, he will have to pay the victim a compensation of 7,500 euros for the emotional damages.

The court initially also assessed a possible crime of sexual abuse, but acquitted the defendant, considering that his intention was "rather to intensify and increase the humiliation to which he was subjecting the woman".