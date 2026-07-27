Malaga maritime rescue unit assists two people adrift in inflatable kayak

27/07/2026 a las 14:09h.

Malaga firefighters and the maritime rescue service responded on Friday afternoon to reports of two people drifting offshore in an inflatable kayak at Campo de ... Golf–San Julián beach, in Malaga's Churriana district.

The two kayakers managed to make it back to shore under their own steam before emergency crews needed to rescue them.

According to the city council's security department, firefighters also used their rescue boat to carry out precautionary patrols and escort several other bathers safely back to the beach during the operation.

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