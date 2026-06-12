Two new attacks on healthcare staff at the primary care emergency service in Mijas

Two new attacks on healthcare staff have taken place at the primary care emergency service (SUAP) in Las Lagunas, Mijas. Both incidents occurred in the ... early hours of Saturday 6 June.

In one case, a patient carrying several knives threatened a nurse, while in the other, a female patient struck a doctor, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Malaga medical union (SMM), which strongly condemned these latest acts of physical and verbal violence.

The staff committee at the centre has also released a statement to this effect, echoing the one issued by the union representing Malaga's medical practitioners.

“These incidents, which took place in the space of less than two hours, highlight a dangerous situation that professionals have been repeatedly warning about,” the SMM said.

According to the trade union, the first incident occurred when a patient attended the SUAP, reportedly carrying several knives. The Guardia Civil arrived on the scene and disarmed the man. After he had received medical treatment, “the individual made death threats against a nurse”, which ultimately led to his arrest.

A woman hurled abuse, kicked the furniture and became increasingly aggressive, striking a doctor

Barely an hour later, a second incident occurred involving a patient who had been brought to the centre by a Fuengirola National Police patrol. Whilst receiving medical treatment, the woman began to “shout abuse, bang on the furniture and became increasingly aggressive”. She allegedly went so far as to insult a nurse, pushed and struck one of the doctors, and caused damage to the furniture in the consultation room before being arrested by the National Police.

‘Collapse’

The SMM has been “drawing attention to the state of collapse at the Las Lagunas A&E department” for many years. Union representatives pointed out that, although agreements exist between the regional government and the councils of Mijas and Fuengirola for the construction of new emergency centres, “these facilities may take years to become operational; in the meantime, staff continue to work under conditions of overload and exposure to violent situations that require urgent solutions".

The union objects to the practice of referring disruptive or aggressive patients - some of whom are repeat offenders - to the SUAP when their issues do not constitute a medical emergency, but rather relate to matters falling within the remit of administrative, police or social services.

The SMM is calling for a structural increase in staffing levels to tackle the ‘endemic’ overload of patients faced by this A&E department

The organisation is calling for a structural increase in staffing levels to tackle the endemic overload of care faced by this emergency department.

It also demands a review of referral protocols for difficult patients or those with non-clinical needs, effective coordination between government bodies, law enforcement agencies, social services and mental health services, and a clear response from the Costa del Sol health district and the Andalusian health service (SAS) “in the face of a situation that is worsening and cannot be delayed any further”.

The union now demands that the Andalusian regional government draws up a "robust" plan of administrative sanctions against perpetrators, as is the case in other regions.

With these latest incidents, there have now been around 20 attacks on doctors in the province of Malaga this year.