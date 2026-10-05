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Malaga city gym fire spreads panic

Firefighters believe the fire started in the premises' toilets

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Malaga city gym fire spreads panic
Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

A fire broke out at a gym in the Conde Ureña area of Malaga city early on Monday morning. It is believed to have started ... in the toilets on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

A thick cloud of smoke quickly caught the attention of residents, who alerted the emergency services at around 9.35am.

The fire brigade deployed several units to extinguish the flames as quickly as possible and cool down the premises, while the Local Police arrived to manage the traffic.

The medical emergency services were also alerted as a precaution, although there are no reports of any injuries for the moment.

(To be continued)

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Malaga city gym fire spreads panic

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Malaga city gym fire spreads panic