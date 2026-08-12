Another Malaga fair, another conflict between taxi drivers and ride-hailing services over access space

Taxi drivers and those of ride-hailing services (VTCs) in Malaga are once again fighting over who can access the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds during ... Feria de Málaga.

Taxis have two pick-up points: one at the main entrance and the other on Ortega y Gasset. Private operators can only pick up and drop off passengers in the area around the provincial headquarters of the traffic authorities (DGT), between Calle Sigfrido and Calle Flauta Mágica.

VTCs cannot use the access route via Avenida de María Zambrano (between Cortijo Alto and El Real), whereas taxi drivers can. Ride-hailing services are forced to take longer routes and zigzag through the Alameda industrial area, along streets such as Rosamunda and Avenida Washington.

So much for the facts of the matter, but what is happening with their conflict?

Transport councillor Trinidad Hernández told SUR that she had already tried to mediate between the two groups at the last Feria. The city council has to prioritise the public service: taxis.

This means that there will be no changes this year, despite the fact that VTCs have once again called for equal treatment. Any changes, however, if they take place, will come no earlier than 2027, as there simply isn't enough time.

Private operators cite the Seville fair ruling as a precedent in their favour, although Hernández pointed out that there was no specific pick-up point there, unlike in Malaga.

On Tuesday, president of VTC Andalucía Pablo Trespalacios issued a statement to the media reiterating his intention to take legal action.

The association of self-employed taxi drivers (Aumat) was quick to respond. Its president, Miguel Ángel Martín, is calling on the city council to maintain the access restrictions set out in the special transport plan for the fair and not allow ride-hailing services to enter the reserved and restricted areas of the fairground.

"Ride-hailing services have already attempted to gain access to restricted areas during the Seville fair, where the taxi sector argued in favour of maintaining the existing transport arrangements. The situation now in Malaga bears similarities to that conflict and this requires the city council to maintain a clear stance," he said.

Martín assured that this is not a matter of competition. "It is a matter of safety, public order and the organisation of transport during one of the events that attracts the largest number of people to the city. The high concentration of pedestrians, vehicles and users in a confined space makes it essential to strictly plan access points, traffic flows and pick-up points, with the aim of preventing hazardous situations and ensuring the transport of residents and visitors," he stated.

"Designated pick-up areas help concentrate traffic and prevent interference between different modes of transport, while also making the work of the emergency services easier," Martín said.

"We are not opposed to ride-hailing services operating within the law. What we are calling for is that the rules and the transport arrangements put in place for the fair be respected."

Aumat also says that areas reserved for taxis must be respected. "What we are asking for is that a clear system be maintained and that each mode of transport respects the space and conditions that have been established."

Private operators state that extremely high demand, particularly during the return journey from the fair, makes it extremely difficult to maintain the service using taxis alone. They also point out that the pick-up point located in the DGT area is dangerous and poses a risk to road safety (roundabouts, dark areas, double-parked cars, etc.).

On Tuesday, Trespalacios highlighted the municipal regulations as a clear case of discriminatory treatment compared with other forms of public transport and warned of the significant inconvenience this causes for passengers.

"We are not asking for any special treatment. We are calling for the opposite: that ride-hailing services can access the fairgrounds on the same terms as other forms of public transport when they are dropping off or picking up passengers," he said.

"If the aim is to ensure the safety, transport and smooth running of the fair, the measures must be applied using objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria. We do not understand what reason of general interest could justify a ride-hailing service user having to take a detour that is not required of users of other forms of public transport," Trespalacios said.

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