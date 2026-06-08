Off-plan luxury homes at over two million euros in El Morlaco area of Malaga

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 08/06/2026 a las 12:04h.

Luxury real estate, which used to be a phenomenon exclusive to some parts of the western Costa del Sol just a few years ago, is gaining ground in Malaga city.

Since the end of last year, the 'Livermore' project in the El Morlaco area, including 12 homes, has been under way. The plot of land is located on Camino de la Desviación.

The developer is real estate company KPC, which specialises in luxury homes in the Costa del Sol. The demolition of two houses and the removal of a dozen diseased pine trees has paved the way for a large excavation to build two basement levels for parking. Above these will be a building with a ground floor, three upper floors and a penthouse, with flats from two million up to five million euros for the three penthouses.

So far, buyers have reserved five of the 12 flats, including one of the penthouses. According to SUR, the buyers are high-net-worth local entrepreneurs and a foreigner from a Nordic country.

According to KPC, the excavation work for the basement floors finishes in about two weeks, after which the construction of the building will begin. The completion period is about two years.

Each of the 12 flats, all with three bedrooms, will include three parking spaces (one with an electric vehicle charger), one motorcycle space and a storage room. In addition, two double-door elevators will provide direct access to each flat from the car park, with enclosed areas for two of the penthouses.

Each flat will also have a private swimming pool on the roof or around the ground floor of the building. The flat on the intermediate floors, some of which will have double-height ceilings, will be connected to their pools by staircases.

For the moment, this is KPC's only project in the city of Malaga. The promoter has other luxury residential developments in the Costa del Sol, where it has completed several projects at a cost of nearly 230 million euros.

This summer, KPC expects to finish construction on a development of eight homes in the Cabopino area of Marbella, with prices around 1.8 million euros.

The developer is also about to begin two more projects in Torremolinos and Benahavís, for 32 and 21 homes, respectively.

Prices for the homes in Torremolinos range from 300,000 to 600,000 euros for one- and two-bedroom flats. In Benahavís, two- and three-bedroom homes cost between 900,000 and 2.5 million euros.

Aside from these residential projects, KPC is exploring new business opportunities in Madrid, the eastern Malaga coast and Tarifa.