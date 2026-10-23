Malaga police arrest nine people after dismantling two independent drug-trafficking networks that operated in the city centre

23/10/2026 Actualizado a las 06:45h.

The National Police in Malaga have broken up two criminal gangs involved in drug-trafficking that were operating in the centre of the city. They ... have arrested a total of nine people from the two independent networks.

The suspects have been charged with offences against public health, membership of a criminal organisation and unlawful possession of weapons.

The police have also seized narcotic substances (cocaine, cannabis and hashish), a Blow pistol and ammunition, several bladed weapons and other banned items and more than 3,000 euros in cash.

Operation 'Goku' has allowed the investigators to dismantle a very active drug-dealing spot, which came to their attention following numerous complaints from local residents about the constant movement of people near a building.

Following initial investigative steps and extensive surveillance of the area, the police established where the suspects were hiding the narcotic substance. The criminals would take numerous security precautions during their journeys to carry out small-scale drug sales.

In September, the police launched another operation ('Flautista), which is how they dismantled the other network that operated in the central area of Las Lagunillas.

Following an exhaustive study of the roles and patterns its members followed, it was possible to identify them. They operated in a highly organised manner: while one was responsible for recruiting customers, another carried out the sale and a third member collected payment for the substance. They also had other individuals in the area who carried out counter-surveillance and even security duties.

This small-scale drug-dealing spot operated 24 hours a day and had an area known regulars knew as "the smoking room", where they could administer or take the doses they had purchased in complete safety without leaving the premises.

The police caught and arrested the suspects in the middle of a drug deal on 15 October. They arrested six people and seized 68 packets of cocaine base, cannabis, two large knives, an electric scooter, mobile phones and cash.

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