Malaga traffic: regional government creates temporary car park with 32 spaces for locals during metro work

The new car park next to Calle Eugenio Gross in Malaga city.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:48 Share

The Andalusian regional government has opened a temporary car park with 32 spaces for the residents of the Eugenio Gross area in Malaga city, where the metro extension is currently under way.

The new facility on Calle Jorge Loring intends to alleviate the lack of parking spaces during the construction work, which will connect the metro with Hospital Civil.

The regional government has set up the car park in just under three months. Residents in the area will have access to it.

The work has involved the rehabilitation of the area, the renewal of pavement and the improvement of the drainage system.

In addition, the Junta has renovated street lighting and replaced some tree specimens that do not generate as much waste as the previous orange trees.

Regional minister of public works Rocío Díaz acknowledges that extensive works such as the one involving the metro disrupt daily life for locals, which is why the Junta has built the new car park.

The extension of the Malaga metro to the current Hospital Civil and the future new hospital (Virgen de la Esperanza) will have a total length of 1.8 kilometres, 100 per cent underground. The estimated investment budget amounts to 244 million euros for all contracts, co-financed by EU Feder funds.