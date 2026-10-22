Netflix surprises with adaptation of Javier Castillo novel El susurro del fuego

Netflix has announced a new television adaptation based on the work of Malaga-born author Javier Castillo. Rather than the expected greenlight for La grieta ... del silencio - the final instalment in the trilogy that began with global hit La chica de nieve (The Snow Girl) - the streaming platform has opted to adapt El susurro del fuego (The Whisper of Fire).

Published last year, the dramatic thriller marks a key shift in Castillo’s bibliography: it is his first novel set entirely in Spain. Unlike previous screen adaptations that relocated American settings to Málaga or Extremadura, the new production will be filmed in its original literary locations: Tenerife, Teide National Park and Madrid.

Production company Atípica Films, which handled previous adaptations of Castillo’s work, returns to produce the project. The author's television adaptations have consistently achieved top viewing figures, with La chica de nieve topping global viewing charts on Netflix upon release.

Filming begins in the Canary Islands

Filming for the four-part miniseries is currently underway in the Canary Islands. The cast is led by Inma Cuesta and Alejandro García, alongside Iván Pellicer, Zoe Bonafonte, Alicia Armenteros, Guillermo Bedward, Nico Romero and Jaime Zataraín.

The story follows Mario, a young man undergoing cancer treatment, and Civil Guard sergeant Candela Oramas as they separately investigate the mysterious death of Mario's twin sister, Laura, an astrophysicist whose body is discovered in Teide National Park. Alberto Félez and Cristina Sutherland return as executive producers, with Laura Alvea and José Ortuño directing.

New book launch scheduled for November

The filming announcement coincides with news regarding Castillo’s upcoming ninth novel, Espinas en el aire (Thorns in the Air), scheduled for release on 24 November 2026. The psychological thriller returns to an Anglo-American setting and follows Vera Chase, a former journalist hosting an independent true-crime podcast who is hired by an elderly heiress to investigate an unresolved past event.

Meanwhile, fans await news regarding the final screen chapter of the La chica de nieve trilogy, as Netflix has yet to formally confirm production plans for the Málaga-set conclusion.