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Malaga Airport expects over 2,500 flights in the last few days of August

This represents a 4.6 per cent increase in flights compared with the same period (from this Friday to Monday) last year

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The arrivals area at Malaga Airport.
Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

August is drawing to a close and with it ends the quintessential holiday month. It's time to pack the bags and head home to ... get back into the swing of things. At the same time, however, others are just about to embark on a September journey.

Malaga Airport will certainly feel this influx of passengers. From Friday, 28 August, to Monday, 31 August, the airport expects a total of 2,507 flights, as per airport operator Aena's figures.

This is 4.6 per cent more flights than during the same period last year.

Related story

Most of these flights are international: 2,033. This proves Malaga's popularity as a tourist destination.

On Friday, the Costa del Sol facility will operate 647 flights: the highest, followed by Sunday, with 642, then Monday, with 613, and Saturday, with 605.

Malaga Airport currently offers direct flights to 164 destinations worldwide aboard the planes of 67 airlines.

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Malaga Airport expects over 2,500 flights in the last few days of August

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Malaga Airport expects over 2,500 flights in the last few days of August