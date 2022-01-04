Micolchón and the Red Cross deliver 15 beds to families in need Extremely vulnerable families in Malaga received the extra support

Micolchón and the Red Cross in Malaga joined forces to help 15 disadvantaged families have something as basic as a good bed to sleep in. These families are extremely vulnerable and are already enrolled in food aid, bill payment and job search support and they are unable to afford essential but expensive items such as a bed.

The Red Cross was not able to meet this need until Micolchón volunteered. The company’s donation consisted of 15 complete sets of a bed, mattress and pillow, both single and double according to needs, valued at 2,300 euros.

Micolchón also supports the Association of Children's Oncology Volunteers and Cudeca.