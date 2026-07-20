Crime
Drug dealers used Malaga holiday flat key safes to sell cannabis
Police break up city centre ring after local residents raise alarm over suspicious transactions
Europa Press
Police in Malaga have arrested a 25-year-old man after uncovering a drug ring that used holiday apartment key safes to sell cannabis.
National ... police took down six key boxes installed alongside genuine holiday rental safes across the city centre.
The operation came to light following tips from local residents who noticed suspicious activity around the key boxes, which have become a common sight in tourist heavy-areas.
Investigators revealed buyers ordered cannabis using a mobile messaging application. The dealer then placed the drugs inside a key box and sent the buyer the location and entry code.
Buyers retrieved the heat-sealed plastic envelopes containing the drugs and left cash inside the box in return.
Undercover officers caught the suspect red-handed after watching him deposit drugs into a box shortly before a customer arrived to pay 30 euros for 16 grams of cannabis.
The suspect has been remanded to court on charges of offences against public health. Officers seized six key safes, cash, and cannabis linked to the operation.