Malaga tattoo artists and hairdressers open Memento co-working space

A group of tattoo artists, hairdressers and barbers in Malaga have opened a co-working space in the Teatinos district. Memento, named after Christopher Nolan' ... s iconic thriller, aims to bring together independent professionals from the hairdressing, tattooing and beauty sectors under one roof within a shared working ecosystem.

A far cry from conventional salons, this initiative aims to revitalise the sector by providing a meeting place for all kinds of hair and tattoo artists, enabling them to develop their talent independently while remaining part of a community.

The new business on Calle Joaquín Turina offers tattooing, piercings, micropigmentation, barber services, braiding and hair extensions. Memento Club has set up shop in a huge 240-square-metre premises with capacity for up to eleven tattoo artists and six hairdressers. "It may well be the largest in Spain," the founders say.

They have started out with ten stylists, including Cueme, Ceci Pokes, De los Reyes and Fer Bullet. Waxi Crew are in charge of barber services, while stylist Miriam Pérez is head of hairdressers.

The people behind this new project are Raúl Moreno, Jesús Francisco Moreno, Andrés Jesús Pacheco, Inmaculada Rosado and Jean-Marie Cabrera: five young people, all under the age of 34, who have decided to start a business in a field they are passionate about.

Inma, Andrés and Jean-Marie Cabrera are also the owners of the Gottan Grill burger bar, a business with an urban vibe that they have sought to bring to the new venue as well. They all met in Huelin and began mulling over this business idea over a year ago.

Tattoo area inside the premises. (Pedro J. Quero)

Raúl Moreno, who also runs a technology company, says that their goal is to recruit the best possible professionals and make it a leading venue in the city. They welcome all kinds of creative professionals to offer a service of the highest quality.

"Everyone who comes to work here must have experience and an existing client base, because we want to offer our clients a premium service," he states.

The premises are divided into two sections: on one side, the hairdressing and beauty salon next to a huge window and, on the other, the tattoo area. In this second area, each tattoo artist has a table, an air conditioning unit and their own television so that they can work comfortably and feel at home.

In addition, there are two booths for those who prefer a bit of privacy or are working on a sensitive area and a room for the workers to rest.

In addition to the services they have already started offering, they hope to include tattoo removal in the future. "We want to offer every type of tattooing service there is. We even want to invite leading professionals from other regions to come here to work on a one-off basis or to run training courses."

They believe that Teatinos is the best location for them because it is an expanding part of the city, has a young population, plenty of available parking and is surrounded by clinics. For all these reasons, the response has been "very positive" and more and more people are keen to find out about Memento.

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