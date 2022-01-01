Meet Adam, the first baby born in Malaga province in 2022 The new arrival made his appearance at 2.42am this first day of January and he was the fourth baby of the new year born in the Andalusian region

His name is Adam, he weighed in at 3.74 kilos and measured 51 centimetres long. He was the first baby born in Malaga province in 2022, and the little one made his appearance at Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil at 2.42am on the morning of 1 January, the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health reported.

Adam's parents are foreign, they do not speak Spanish, and they did not wantto appear in the photograph with the newborn child, or offer more information about this happy event, hence, little Adam shares the limelight in a photograph with nurses from the maternity ward at the Malaga city hospital.

Adam was the fourth baby of the new year to be born in Andalucía. Rocío, had the honour of being the first at the Hospital de Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz) at 0.33am, followed by Jenifer, who was born at 0.49am in Seville. The third was baby girl born prematurely in Granada, at 1.25am.

First in Spain

Alexa, who came into the world just as the bells finished chiming at midnight, was the first baby of the new year born in Spain. She made her appearnace at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona and weighed in at 3.765 kilogrammes. She is the daughter of proud parents Valentina and Alexander.