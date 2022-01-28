McArthurGlen retail outlet closes 2021 with over five million visitors The luxury brand shopping centre saw an increase of 62% over 2020's figures

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, the luxury brand centre located next to Plaza Mayor, has been growing steadily since it opened its doors. In 2021, the shopping centre received a total of 5.2 million visitors, an increase of 62% over the previous year.

Javier Mendizábal, head of the retail outlet said, "We have exceeded our most optimistic sales expectations, despite the global health and economic situation, which still continues to be very complicated."

McArthurGlen currently has 89 boutiques of prestigious brands and employs 630 staff.