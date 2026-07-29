Malaga's McArthurGlen outlet offers transport to staff in response to strike over Plaza Mayor's 'Late Night Shopping' initiative

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has announced that it will provide transport arrangements for its staff during the two days of the 'Late Night Shopping' campaign tha ... will extend shop opening hours until midnight on 30 July and 27 August.

The outlet's response comes after the CCOO and UGT unions called a strike to protect the workers' right to a work-life balance.

"At McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, we fully respect labour rights and the right to protest. We are in constant contact with the brands operating within our centre to ensure we provide the best possible service during the two one-off 'Late Night Shopping' events," the company said.

Trade unions and support from the city council

Trade unions have stated that there has been no agreement on the initiative with the workers.

The protest has also received the support of the city council's economy and trade committee, which approved a motion tabled by Con Málaga.

"They already have a heavy workload that affects their work-life balance," Con Málaga spokesperson Toni Morillas said.

"Our top priority remains ensuring a safe environment and an excellent visitor experience for both customers and staff," representatives from McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga responded.

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