Mayor of Malaga urges fast action to bring Expo 2027 to the city The project already has a slogan and has designated 800,000 square metres for the event

The layout of the proposed site for Expo 2027, west of the city centre. / SUR

Malaga city mayor, Francisco de la Torre, has urged the central government to submit Malaga city as Spanish candidate to host Expo 2027.

In a letter addressed to the government, the mayor argues that "it is important not to waste any time" in submitting the letter of candidacy. The mayor has been the main political advocate of bringing the Expo to Malaga and first launched a proposal at the end of 2019.

The Malaga project has already created a slogan, 'La era urbana: hacia la ciudad sostenible' (The urban era: towards the sustainable city) and has allocated a site of 800,000 square metres south of the A-357 Guadalhorce valley motorway on which to hold the Expo.

An exploratory meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the institution that designates the cities, is scheduled to take place on 14 December.