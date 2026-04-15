Man, 68, dies after being hit by car in Malaga

Photo of the location of the accident in Malaga on Wednesday morning.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 10:58 Share

A 68-year-old man died in the La Mosca area in Malaga city on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car.

The precise location of the incident is Calle Escritor Jiménez Guzmán, right at the roundabout where the A-7 motorway connects Cerrado del Calderón and La Mosca.

The emergency services received the call at around 8.30am. The Local Police and paramedics attended the scene. Despite CPR attempts, the medical team couldn't save the pedestrian's life.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the accident.