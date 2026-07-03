Malaga's oldest lottery outlet awards over 200,000 euros in single Bonoloto ticket

Enrique Miranda 03/07/2026 a las 16:18h.

The oldest lottery outlet in the heart of Malaga city, on Calle Martínez, has just awarded more than 200,000 euros in a single Bonoloto ticket.

This was the only second-tier prize on Thursday (five correct numbers plus the bonus number) and the lucky winner will take home 200,712.94 euros.

Located very close to Calle Larios, the Nuestra Señora de Fátima outlet was founded in 1902. Its current owners took over the business a few years ago.

The winning combination for the Bonoloto draw on 2 July was 7, 18, 44, 39, 49 and 3. The complementary number was 28 and the refund number was 1.

The total prize pool was 3,261,281.50 euros. There were no winning tickets with six correct numbers, so the accumulated jackpot will be added to the next draw, where a single winner could take home 4,900,000 euros.

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