Malaga's new Fomo restaurant in Pedregalejo announces opening date

The second floor of the new Fomo Playa in Malaga's Pedregalejo district.

Marina Martínez 12/06/2026 a las 15:26h.

The countdown to the new Fomo Playa restaurant in Malaga's Pedregalejo district has begun. There are still some details to finalise, but even from the outside, one can get a sense of what it will look like: the red and blue colours and the dominoes with the letters F-O-M-O are already there.

The restaurant is located at Pedregal 11, right by the beach. Workers come and go, there from dawn to dusk to have the establishment ready on time for the opening on 18 June.

Exactly six months ago, Ricardo Álvarez told SUR about the upcoming opening. He set it for June and has maintained the deadlines. Next Thursday, the new establishment will open its doors facing the sea.

In fact, it will be called Fomo Playa and everything about it reflects a strong sea theme. From the menu to the decor and all those touches that Fomo's customers have come to expect since the original diner opened on Calle Carretería two years ago.

At the beachfront restaurant, they'll also find tattoos, games and gifts, all beach-themed.

The menu remains a trademark. "I'd like to feel that there's good cooking behind this group, which is why we want to improve the quality and preparation of our dishes," owner Ricardo Álvarez told SUR.

The Pedregalejo location previously belonged to La Calle Burger and then La Malagueña when Besa opened. The restaurant has two floors, a terrace and a capacity of around 100 people.

"With more nods to the sea," Álvarez described the new establishment to distinguish it from the original restaurant in Malaga city centre.

Some of the main dishes from Calle Carreterías, however, will also have their place in Pedregalejo: the characteristic gildas, the Malaga-style hot dog or the beef cheek brioche. New options are the fried fish cones, local white fish ceviche, hot dog with tuna tartare, tuna belly roll and cuttlefish in its ink.

"We maintain the same philosophy: a modern, fun diner with a good vibe and excellent food," Álvarez said, adding that he has always gone for identity when opening a new establishment.

"The wines and beer have always been 100 per cent from Malaga and most of the produce is too. Now we want to focus even more on that, to further highlight the value of local ingredients," he stated.

The team at this new Fomo Playa consists of around 20 people across several areas: a more informal area on the ground floor (with high tables) and on the terrace (with a hybrid of high and low tables) and a more formal area on the upper floor, with low tables, inviting a more relaxed meal with views of the sea.

The restaurant will be open all day roung: from 9am (with breakfast) to midnight, Monday to Sunday, with continuous kitchen service. "We'll strive for the Pedregalejo establishment to be open the whole year," Álvarez said.

Fomo Playa hasn't started to accept bookings yet. The average price at the restaurant will be 20-25 euros per person.

Álvarez has once again entrusted the project to Lago Interioriza, paying meticulous attention to every detail: from the dominoes in the logo to the giant inflatable domino on the ceiling, the napkins with beach images and those 'Fomos' that mimic the classic Nivea ball we all associate with the beach and the summer.

Even the flooring is inspired by the sand. Customers can get ready for summer because their receipt includes free beach items like towels, umbrellas and flip-flops, as well as discounts, to name just a few surprises.

"We want people to feel comfortable and want to come back," Álvarez explained.

El Caserito group, to which Fomo belongs, also manages La Cheesequería and USB Burger. Around 120 people work at the group, which has just revealed further extension plans.

For the remainder of 2026, it plans to open eight more La Cheesequería cafés, including two in the Miramar and Huelin shopping centres and others outside the city, such as Granada and Almeria. Álvarez also hinted at another opening in the city centre, without revealing more information.