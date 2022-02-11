Malaga’s municipal pound maintains its zero euthanasia record for healthy animals Only 14 dogs and 19 cats had to be put down, all of them for health reasons endorsed by municipal veterinarians. This represents a reduction of 98 per cent compared to a decade ago

Animal lovers in Malaga have a reason to be proud, the municipal rescue centre, funded by Malaga City Council, which was one of the first animal centres in Spain to have a zero rate of having to have a healthy animal put down, has managed to maintain its record.

According to the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Gemma del Corral, in 2021 a total of 993 animals, 544 dogs and 449 cats, entered the centre and 797 either found new homes or were sent to another shelter.

Of these, only 14 dogs and 19 cats had to be euthanised, all of them for health reasons endorsed by municipal veterinarians. This represents a reduction of 98 per cent compared to 2011.

"Malaga City Council has demonstrated with facts that zero sacrifice can be achieved without the need to establish it by law, since closing the doors of shelters or animal health by law or ordinance, the only thing it achieves is to hide the problem of animal abandonment," said del Corral.

The number of animals admitted to the centre has also dropped in the past decade. In 2011, 1,594 dogs were brought to the centre compared to 310 in 2021.

The number of cats has also dropped from 1,020 in 2011 to 299 in 2021.