Malaga's Larios shopping centre turns 30

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre at the photo exhibition Larios Centro has organised to celebrate the anniversary.

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 24 April 2026, 12:11 Share

Malaga's Larios shopping centre (Larios Centro) has just turned 30. Over the past three decades, it has become an integral part of Malaga's everyday landscape.

Originally conceived as a way to extend commercial activity beyond the historic centre, Larios Centro has established itself as a meeting point that has enriched the city's life and contributed to its economic development.

Inaugurated on 20 March 1996, the complex has not only grown alongside the city but has also helped redefine its boundaries, creating a new space for transit and economic activity.

The shopping centre on Avenida de la Aurora was built on the site of the former Larios distillery. At the time, it cost 12 billion pesetas (equivalent to 72 million euros today). The aim was to attract around six million people. Today it has surpassed 13 million annual visitors. Its secret? A prime location and a strong retail offering.

Larios Centro currently has around 100 shops and a long waiting list of brands eager to open there.

To celebrate its anniversary, Larios Centro organised an event on Thursday, with the participation of some of the people responsible for its continued success. The shopping centre's manager, José López Guerra, stated that the centre "is a reflection of the growth that Malaga has experienced", becoming "a leading commercial destination in the city".

Architect Salvador Moreno Peralta, who was in charge of developing the project, also spoke at the event. He stated that "Larios Centro was a driving force for the reorganisation of the entire area" and a crucial element for westward growth, the renovation of the train station and the opening of new hotels. "It was a boost for Malaga's new centrality," he stated.

On behalf of the current owners, Merlin Properties CEO Ismael Clemente highlighted the centre's crucial role in the area's development. "These 30 years represent not only the history of a shopping centre but also the transformation Malaga has undergone in recent decades," he said.

According to Clemente, the centre remains a benchmark because "it has been able to face current threats and adapt to life in Malaga to grow with it". He referred to the major renovation in 2019, which involved selling the cinemas to create a new food area that has become a major attraction.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre closed the ceremony by describing the centre as a social space that contains "quality shops and creates synergies to compete against online commerce". According to the mayor, "it is a magnificent example of how the city has evolved and how it has become a central hub".

The event also opened the photo exhibition called 'Reflejos de una ciudad' ('Reflections of a City') that explores Larios Centro through the years. It will remain open at the entrance next to Plaza de la Solidaridad until 31 May.