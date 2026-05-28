Malaga CF generates 2.2 per cent of city’s GDP, major report reveals

Malaga CF accounts for 2.2 per cent of Malaga’s gross domestic product (GDP), outperforming the national average for professional football’s economic impact, ... a major new report has revealed.

The study, conducted by consultancy firm KPMG and LaLiga, shows that the club serves as a significant financial powerhouse for the municipality, despite playing in Spain's second tier and remaining under judicial administration.

The report based its findings on audited accounts from the previous season to measure the club's direct, indirect and induced economic effects. It shows that Malaga CF’s local impact exceeds the national average for Spanish football, which stands at 1.9 per cent of total GDP.

According to the data, the club generated a total economic impact of 40.6 million euros across the hospitality, commerce and transport sectors during the period analysed, while its total fiscal impact reached 123 million euros

The figures come as the club prepares for a crucial weekend fixture to secure a promotion play-off spot, with experts predicting these economic totals will rise significantly if the team returns to the top flight.

The report also highlights the club's role as a major local employer, revealing that Malaga CF supports 3,461 jobs across the municipality.

The data underscores the club's vast social reach, estimating that 42 per cent of Malaga’s population support the team. This represents more than 250,000 fans in the capital alone, equivalent to a third of the entire province's population.

Authors of the study noted that the high concentration of supporters highlights the club's commercial potential. For sponsors, the report estimates a return on investment of between four and six euros for every euro spent, placing Malaga CF firmly in the middle of this national average.

The strong financial performance comes despite ongoing off-pitch constraints. The club remains under judicial intervention led by administrator José María Muñoz, while the legal case involving majority owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani continues to await a definitive resolution.

The KPMG and LaLiga model utilised macroeconomic variables, consumption estimates and employment and taxation multipliers to calculate the data, though it expressly excluded tourism spending by visiting fans from outside the municipality.