Malaga hospital halts visits to patients due to Covid-19 infection rate concerns From Monday 24 January, only vulnerable and dependent patients will be allowed to have one designated visitor

The management of Malaga's Regional Hospital will no longer allow general visits to the sick at the facility to "guarantee the safety of patients, users and professionals.”

The measures, dubbed “Safe Hospital Plan”, have been adopted due to the high incidence of coronavirus cases, and at the request of clinical experts, in order to reduce the number of people entering and exiting the health facility. From Monday 24 January, only vulnerable and dependent patients will be allowed to have one designated visitor, always the same person with prior authorisation, who can only visit under strict health and safety precautions.

These precautions include a mask at all times, careful hand washing and sanitising, and a promise to not wander around the hospital.

Family members of patients who cannot be visited will be informed daily about their status.

The hospital’s management team added it wanted to thank "the work of all professionals, health and non-health, for their efforts in this exceptional situation, as well as the public for their understanding of these temporary and exceptional measures.”