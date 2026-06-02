Malaga's Fycma fair and trade centre expects more than 20,000 attendees at several tech events in June

Nuria Triguero Malaga 02/06/2026 a las 10:43h.

The Fycma trade, fair and conference centre in Malaga is gearing up for a June with a strong technological focus.

More than 20,000 professionals in digital technologies, AI, telecommunications, e-commerce and digital marketing will gather for several leading events: EuCNC & 6G Summit 2026, DES-Digital Enterprise Show, eCongress Málaga and CM Málaga, Culture and Museums International Tech Forum.

First, the EuCNC & 6G Summit 2026 will bring together experts from all areas of telecommunications to discuss the latest trends and cutting-edge research in the sector internationally. From 2 to 5 June, more than 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries will discuss the deployment of 5G and the exploration of 6G, mobile IoT and future communication systems and networks.

From 9 to 11 June, the tenth DES-Digital Enterprise Show 2026 (the largest European event dedicated to exponential technologies) will welcome more than 15,000 international executives, as well as 400 companies showcasing innovations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and marketing, among other technologies.

The 14th eCongress Málaga will bring together leading figures in the digital sector to explore the latest trends in e-commerce, AI and digital marketing on 19 June. Through 12 practical conferences, four training workshops and an exhibitors' and networking area, attendees will discover real-world strategies for lead generation and conversion, as well as the future direction of digital brands.

Culture and technology

The Fycma's June agenda will culminate with the fifth CM Málaga, Culture and Museums International Tech Forum.

The event is the result of the collaboration between Fycma, the city council's department of culture and historical heritage, the regional ministry of culture and sports and SUR.

The event connects culture and technology and serves as a strategic platform for presenting new approaches and advances in the sector. CM Málaga 2026 will host professionals, companies and institutions from the cultural industry on 22 and 23 June, with the aim of driving transformation through technology, creativity and collaboration.

"With this agenda, Fycma proves its ability to attract the most advanced knowledge, expert talent and business opportunities that are shaping innovation and technology internationally," Fycma says in a statement.