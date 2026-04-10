Malaga's future San Andrés marina is one step closer to starting construction

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:30 Share

A partner is reportedly close to signing the construction contract with the promoter of the future San Andrés recreational port in Malaga city.

According to the terms currently under consideration, the offer includes all expenses incurred by the successful bidder to date, amounting to an annual fee of approximately 600,000 euros (for four years), plus the initial deposit of around two million and a percentage of profit. In total, approximately eight million euros.

The truth is that the negotiations have not yet borne fruit because Al Alfia has yet to make a decision. The deadlines are running out. For weeks now, the operation has been under the threat of termination proceedings due to inactivity. This would risk losing the deposit and everything paid so far in fees.

Details of the San Andrés marina project

The San Andrés marina will be located at the mouth of the Guadalmedina, very close to the new headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the fish market and the future Malaga music auditorium.

The future Huelin marina will require an investment of around 54 million euros and will feature docks with a total capacity for 506 vessels, including two berths for large yachts of up to 50 metres long and five berths for yachts of up to 30 metres. The majority, however - about 400 spots - will be for boats under 12 metres.

The most important civil work will be the widening of the current breakwater that separates the dock from the beaches to create a wide platform for luxury shops, hotels and a nautical club with a restaurant over a 3,000-square-metre area.

There will also be a yacht club, a sailing school, a dry marina for 100 boats, a control tower, a restaurant and an events venue, with spectacular views of the city and the sea. The marina will have a car park with 439 parkings spaces.

The San Andrés marina will be the largest marina for small and medium-sized pleasure craft in Malaga city.