Malaga's Costco will worsen traffic in Guadalhorce industrial area, entrepreneurs worry

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga 07/06/2026 a las 17:13h.

Business owners in the Guadalhorce industrial park in Malaga are demanding that public authorities specify deadlines and measures to improve transport in an already saturated by traffic area.

Their main concern is that the Costco hypermarket, due to open next year at the Málaga Nostrum retail park, will worsen traffic in the area.

"The transport problem in the Guadalhorce area is not a future hypothesis: it is a daily occurrence for thousands of workers, businesses, transport companies and customers. We have been warning for years that access is at its limit and a new development in the area around Málaga Nostrum will multiply traffic. We cannot reach 2027 with an outstanding diagnosis and no action taken," head of the Guadalhorce industrial area Ana López said.

She stated that the opening of Costco in the spring of 2027 will bring about a "substantial change" in transport throughout the area. She urged the city council to conduct a traffic study for the Guadalhorce-Málaga Nostrum area.

According to the business owners in the Guadalhorce park, this analysis must expressly incorporate the impact of the future Costco, the current pressure on access roads, the flow of heavy vehicles, the connection with the A-357, the A-7, the outer ring road and the airport area, as well as the daily traffic of workers.

Furthermore, those in this industrial park have demanded a public schedule of actions, the implementation of provisional improvement measures before the opening of Costco and the definitive push for the western distributor road as a strategic infrastructure that the regional government has planned.

Entrepreneurs believe that the launch of new studies, such as the one the city council tendered to analyse traffic in the Trévenez and San Julián areas, cannot replace an effective solution or postpone decisions that are already overdue.