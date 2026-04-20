Malaga's biggest plant shop expands in its tenth year and hopes to open urban location

Álvaro Payo Malaga Monday, 20 April 2026, 08:28 Share

A preferred choice for plant, flower and pet lovers, garden cente Verdecora is strengthening its presence in Malaga this year by expanding its facilities and supporting local talent. SUR speaks to manager Álvaro Zubieta to mark the shop's ten-year anniversary.

2026 is an important year for Verdecora. What does your expansion plan entail?

Yes, this is a very important year for us: we're celebrating the tenth anniversary of our centre here in Malaga - a milestone we've used to launch a major renovation, expanding our plant area to over 3,000 square metres. Furthermore, we're driving physical growth with the opening of new shops, both large-format and more urban and niche establishments, which allows us to adapt to different types of customers and strategic locations. In fact, we've recently strengthened our presence with new openings and now have more than 20 centres in Spain.

You say you are committed to new shop formats, designed more for urban centres. How does this commercial diversification enrich the business?

Diversifying into urban formats enriches Verdecora in several ways. It allows us to get closer to our customers and adapt to their daily lives, attract new audiences who might not visit large shopping centres and experiment with more innovative and niche concepts. It also strengthens our brand presence, provides commercial flexibility and contributes to balanced and sustainable growth. In fact, we would love to open an urban shop in Malaga in the future, bringing Verdecora even closer to our customers and the city.

In its commitment to a product range focused on plants, home décor and pets, does Verdecora cater to the demands and preferences of new family and living arrangements?

At Verdecora, we tailor our product range to new living arrangements. Plants, home décor and pets allow people to personalise their homes, promote well-being and support more emotional and diverse lifestyles.

In this way, we not only meet needs, but also support the way people live today.

This year marks your first participation in TalentLab. What do you think it can bring to your business?

Our participation in TalentLab represents a very valuable opportunity for Verdecora. It allows us to connect with young, creative talent, learn about new ideas and trends that can inspire innovation within our project and build relationships with people who could bring fresh perspectives and different approaches to our way of doing things. Furthermore, it helps us boost our reputation as an open, dynamic and constantly evolving company, committed to professional development and training new talent in the sector.

How does Verdecora nurture young talent?

By contributing new ideas, creativity and fresh perspectives, they help us innovate and adapt to market trends. Their energy and vision allow us to explore different ways to connect with customers, improve processes and enrich our internal culture. They drive us to remain dynamic, open to change and committed to continuous learning. Ultimately, young talent is a driving force for innovation and growth within our business model.

You are pioneers of cutting-edge retail concepts such as scent marketing. Do you have any new innovative strategies in the pipeline?

We are always looking for ways to surprise and connect with our customers. Scent marketing is just one example of how we bring innovation into our day-to-day operations. In the short and medium term, we explore new strategies to enhance the shopping experience, combining technology, sensory appeal and personalisation, so that every visit is more memorable and personal. Our aim is to remain at the forefront, adapting to market changes and customer expectations, without losing our essence of warmth, sustainability and passion for plants, interior design and pets.

Beyond their decorative value, what do plants bring to a home?

They bring us well-being, peace and a direct connection with nature inside our homes. They improve air quality, create a more pleasant and welcoming atmosphere and help reduce stress. Caring for them fosters responsible habits and connects us with the rhythm of nature - something increasingly valued in urban homes. Ultimately, plants enrich spaces, both aesthetically and emotionally, as well as providing health benefits.