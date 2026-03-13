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Representatives of the regional government and Malaga city council visit the construction site of the new centre. Migue Fernández
Mental health

Malaga opens new centre for adults with severe autism

The new centre in the Soliva neighbourhood will have the capacity to support eight people and their families at a time

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:16

Malaga is opening a new centre for adults with severe Autism Spectrum Disorded (ASD). The facility in the Soliva neighbourhood will have the capacity to accommodate eight people.

The centre is the result of the collaboration between the regional government of Andalucía and Malaga city council. The provincial authority and Fundación 'la Caixa' have earmarked 236,800 euros for the project, while Malaga city council has provided the building.

Malaga's autism association, the manager of the new centre, has been working for more than two decades, supporting people with autism and their families "in all areas of their lives".

The design of the building focuses on accessibility, comfort and respect for the people that it serves. During a visit of Friday, head of Malaga's autism association José Reyes said that the centre will offer integral attention to adults with autism in situation of dependency and their families.

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surinenglish Malaga opens new centre for adults with severe autism

Malaga opens new centre for adults with severe autism