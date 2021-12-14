Malaga announced as embarkation port for MSC Cruises next summer The company has scheduled a dozen departures around the Western Mediterranean on the MSC Orchestra

Cruise company MSC Cruises has announced Malaga as one of their embarkation ports for the 2022 summer season. The city will be a starting point for a cruise around the Western Mediterranean with 12 outings aboard the MSC Orchestra.

This ship has the capacity for 3,223 passengers as well as 1,300 crew members, with each voyage lasting eleven days and ten nights between June and October.

These new routes join another 17 stopovers already announced for 2022, bringing the company's total in Malaga to 29. This makes the cruise line the one with most visits to Malaga port, an increase of 52.6% compared to 2019.

The new Western Mediterranean itinerary will allow passengers to visit lesser-known destinations such as Olbia, Menorca and Alicante, as well as Geneva, Marseille, Cadiz and Lisbon.

The general director for MSC Cruises Spain, Fernando Pacheco, said: "The new routes prove the company's commitment to Spanish ports and destinations, and it will offer the opportunity to bring together southern Spain and worldwide cruise passengers."