Malaga vandal slashes man's face for confronting him about damaging cars and street furniture

Irene Quirante Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:06 Share

The National Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in Malaga for allegedly slashing the face of another man with a knife after being confronted about damaging street furniture and parked vehicles.

The 41-year-old victim suffered a severe cut, approximately 20 centimetres long, and had to quickly get to hospital for a surgery.

The incident occurred on Calle Punta Alta in the Cruz de Humilladero area at around 3.10pm on Thursday.

Both the police and the 112 emergency service received several calls reporting that a man was causing damage in a public road, verbally abusing and assaulting passersby in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, patrols found the victim with a bleeding wound on his face. According to the initial investigation, the man had simply reprimanded the suspect for his behaviour, at which point the suspect allegedly reacted by attacking him with a knife. The victim reportedly had to defend himself to avoid further harm.

The police located the suspect nearby. During his escape, he had allegedly disposed of the knife by throwing it under a parked car. However, the police managed to recover the weapon, which still had traces of blood on it.

After proceeding with his identification, the investigators verified that the man had an outstanding arrest warrant a court in Malaga had issued in connection with another case.

The police initially took the suspect to a health centre and then the police station.

According to sources, the victim's wound extended from the eyebrow to the chin, also affecting the lip. The severity of it required a surgery.