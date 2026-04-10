Malaga university students praised for returning wallet containing €1,300

SUR Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:35 Share

A 42-year-old man has recovered his wallet thanks to the honesty of two university students, aged 19 and 21, who found it on a Malaga street and handed it in to the authorities.

The two women, originally from the town of Ardales but currently studying in the city, demonstrated exemplary civic responsibility by reporting the discovery to the police and handing over the lost property.

Upon inspection, the Local Police verified that the wallet contained €1,332.50 in cash along with several personal documents, including a payment card, a driving licence, and a healthcare card.

Officers located the owner and requested his presence at the station to collect the items. The man expressed his deep gratitude, admitting he had not even realised the wallet was missing until the police contacted him.

He explained to officers that the cash was intended to pay for repairs to a van belonging to his employer - a company that specialises in care for people with disabilities.