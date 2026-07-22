Malaga University receives almost ten million euros to boost local research

Matías Stuber 22/07/2026 a las 13:12h.

Malaga University (UMA) has just secured nearly ten million euros from the latest call for projects under the national research plan. This financial boost supports the work of various scientific teams, consolidating the UMA's position among leading academic institutions in the national and international research landscape.

The funds will finance a wide range of multi-year projects led by researchers at the institution, covering priority fields from health sciences, biotechnology and ICT to engineering, environmental sustainability, social sciences and the humanities.

Thanks to these resources, the university will not only be able to acquire cutting-edge technological and instrumental equipment for its laboratories, but also give a decisive boost to knowledge transfer to the productive sector and society, transforming theoretical advances into concrete solutions to major contemporary challenges.

This also has a direct impact on the human structure of Malaga's R&D&I ecosystem. The funding will strengthen the UMA's capacity to attract and retain scientific talent by hiring predoctoral and postdoctoral staff, ensuring a competitive generational renewal and the stability of its research groups.

Similarly, it will boost the international profile of its researchers, facilitating their integration into European consortia and highly complex international networks.

This significant financial boost is not an isolated achievement, but rather part of a strategic approach to sustained growth. In recent years, the university has demonstrated consistent scientific dynamism, supported by significant milestones in securing both public and private funding.

The UMA has been consolidating its position as a regional driver of innovation thanks to the work of its university research institutes, its joint research centres and its close synergy with the Malaga TechPark (PTA).

Competitiveness

This public-private collaboration has facilitated a continuous flow of patents, transfer projects with leading companies in highly technological sectors and the creation of science-based spin-offs.

Progressively, the UMA has increased both the overall budget dedicated to research and the number of six-year research periods, climbing positions in the most prestigious international rankings for the quality and impact of its academic publications.

This has laid the foundation that now allows the UMA to compete in the most demanding calls for proposals from the Ministry of Science. Ultimately, securing these nearly ten million euros consolidates the university's commitment to cutting-edge knowledge and reaffirms its undisputed role as a fundamental pillar of the social, cultural and economic development of Malaga and Andalucía.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city