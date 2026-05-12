Malaga traffic: four-kilometre traffic jam on A-7 motorway following collision between car and van in El Palo

Almudena Nogués Malaga 12/05/2026 a las 10:44h.

A collision between a car and a van on the A-7 motorway near Malaga's El Palo district caused a four-kilometre traffic jam on Tuesday morning.

According to traffic sources, the incident happened at kilometre 980 in the direction of Cadiz shortly before 9.30am. The traffic jam extended to kilometre 976 towards Malaga city, right at the peak of the rush hour.

The traffic authorities kept the right lane closed until they managed to remove the vehicles involved in the collision.