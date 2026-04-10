Malaga traffic: A-357 collision triggers traffic jams on city access roads

A traffic jam on the A-357 road in Malaga early on Friday morning.

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:59 Share

A rear-end collision on the A-357 in the direction of Malaga disrupted traffic early on Friday morning. This triggered a two-kilometre traffic jam between kilometre 56 and 58, although the tailback initially stretched for four kilometres, impacting access to the TechPark.

The authorities have also reported slow traffic on the MA-20, in the false tunnel of Carlos Haya.

A vehicle breakdown at exit number 7 to the A-357 on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga also disrupted traffic.

According to traffic sources, on Friday morning there were also traffic jams on the access roads to Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre and on the A-355 between Ojén and Marbella.