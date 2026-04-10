Malaga traffic: A-357 collision triggers traffic jams on city access roads
The authorities have also reported slow traffic in the Carlos Haya false tunnel and on the A-355 between Ojén and Marbella
Isabel Méndez
Malaga
Friday, 10 April 2026, 12:59
A rear-end collision on the A-357 in the direction of Malaga disrupted traffic early on Friday morning. This triggered a two-kilometre traffic jam between kilometre 56 and 58, although the tailback initially stretched for four kilometres, impacting access to the TechPark.
The authorities have also reported slow traffic on the MA-20, in the false tunnel of Carlos Haya.
A vehicle breakdown at exit number 7 to the A-357 on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga also disrupted traffic.
According to traffic sources, on Friday morning there were also traffic jams on the access roads to Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre and on the A-355 between Ojén and Marbella.