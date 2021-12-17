Malaga TechPark adds RedZinc as a new tenant The Irish telemedicine company will set up in the Green Ray building, operated by the Park and the University

An Irish firm specialising in telemedicine using the latest technology has set up an office on Malaga's successful technology park.

RedZinc specialises in digital health technology and was started in Dublin in 2004. It will be in a building jointly operated as part of the University of Malaga. The company currently operates in Sweden, Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Ireland and Germany.

Malaga TechPark said that RedZinc has come to the city, "owing to the high demand for its BlueEye Handsfree camera in the Spanish market".

BlueEye Handsfree is a head-mounted camera that doctors and paramedics can use to relay information back from an emergency or in training situations.

Among the Spanish firms already working with Red Zinc is Telefónica.

Malaga TechPark also said, "At the moment RedZinc forms part of two large European projects, 5G-Epicentre led by Airbus Security and Malaga4DigitalHealth made up of 20 firms from the digital health sector."