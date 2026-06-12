Malaga teacher under arrest on suspicion of student sexual abuse

Irene Quirante 12/06/2026 a las 15:14h.

The court has suspended a teacher working at a secondary school in Malaga from his duties for allegedly abusing an underage student.

According to sources, the National Police arrested the teacher following a complaint the alleged victim had filed.

The student's account describes abuse that took place inside the school. The suspect allegedly took advantage of moments when he was alone with the girl.

The juvenile unit of the National Police investigated the case and proceeded with the arrest. According to sources, the court released the teacher on bail, pending further investigation.

Earlier this month, both the teacher and the student gave statements as part of the legal proceedings.

Sources from the regional ministry of education have stated that the teacher will not be able to return to his post at the school until there is a court resolution.

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