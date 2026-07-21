Malaga sees surge in marijuana sales through tourist flat key boxes

Europa Press 21/07/2026 a las 13:31h.

The National Police in Malaga have detected a new method for selling marijuana through the key boxes of tourist flats. The investigation has so far led to one arrest for a crime against public health.

The police confirmed that these security systems were being used to conceal and distribute marijuana. They were placed alongside actual tourist key boxes, allowing them to go unnoticed except by those involved in the drug transaction.

The modus operandi was as follows: the perpetrators placed the marijuana in one of the boxes, which had been previously ordered through a mobile application. The person in charge of distribution would indicate its location and the combination to access its contents. The buyer would then deposit the money in the same box.

Through the investigation, the police achieved the identification and location of a 25-year-old man. They saw him placing a heat-sealed plastic package inside before leaving. Shortly after, another person arrived, taking the package and inserting 30 euros as payment.

The investigators have seized a total of six boxes, cash and 16 grams of marijuana.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city