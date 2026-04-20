Malaga roadside restaurant suffers robbery by four hooded individuals

Irene Quirante Monday, 20 April 2026, 10:44 Share

The National Police are investigating a robbery at the iconic roadside restaurant Venta El Túnel in Los Montes de Málaga, which took place in the middle of the night a few days ago.

Owner Paco Tovar called the police shortly after 4am, when he received an alert from his security system informing him that someone had triggered the alarm in two different areas of the establishment.

Upon reviewing the security cameras, he saw four hooded men, who had their faces covered and wore gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints. To get inside, the perpetrators allegedly caused serious damage to the door by ripping off the metal bars.

Once inside, they went to the cash registers. According to Tovar, they damaged both machines, although they managed to open only one of them, forcing it with a crowbar.

"The damage they caused hurts more than any money they could have stolen," Tovar said.

The robbery reportedly lasted no more than ten minutes. Despite the alarm functioning correctly and the police patrols arriving quickly, the thieves managed to escape.

According to sources, the suspects used a vehicle they had previously stolen to arrive at the restaurant. The estimated value of the loot they fled with is around 1,000 euros.

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