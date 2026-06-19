Malaga residents warned about water cuts and traffic disruption in the coming days

SUR 19/06/2026 a las 14:55h.

Malaga city council has informed residents that municipal water company Emasa is going to carry out works in several parts of the city in the coming days, which could lead to occasional traffic and water supply disruptions.

Here are the areas this announcement concerns:

- Calle San Nicolás (city centre): Work is under way on the section between Calle Faro and Calle Vélez Málaga. These works require the complete closure of the road in this section.

- Calle Brasil and Calle Conde de Lemos (Este district): Due to the ongoing water supply and sanitation network renewal works and the redevelopment of the Pedregalejo Alto neighbourhood, Calle Brasil between Fernéndez Shaw and Portugal will remain closed to traffic next week, as will the section of Calle Conde de Lemos between numbers 18 and 22.

The authorities have established two-way traffic on Calle Joaquín Palmerola Buxados, the section of Calle Portugal between Joaquín Palmerola Buxados and Calle Brasil and the section of Brasil between Joaquín Palmerola Buxados and Calle Portugal.

- Calle Vega (Churriana): Due to the completion of connection works, scheduled until 22 June, crews will occupy the road at number 33.

- Calle Mateos Valdemoro (Campanillas): Full closure from its junction with Calle Bauxita due to connection works, scheduled between 22 and 26 June.

- Camino de los Almendrales (centre): Road occupation due to connection works, scheduled between 22 and 24 June.

- Calle Sierra del Co (Este): Road occupation at number 30 due to connection works, scheduled between 22 and 26 June.

- Calle Escritor Cerdá y Godoy (Este): Full closure between Calle Mina del Candado and Calle Escritor José Luis Castro due to connection works, scheduled between 22 and 26 June.

- Calle Miguel Hernández (Bailén-Miraflores): Full closure between Camino de la Corta and Calle Luis Rosales due to connection works, scheduled between 24 June and 1 July.

- Calle Manuel Curros Enríquez (Churriana): One traffic lane will close at number 3 due to a 200-metre sewage network installation, starting 22 June, with an estimated duration of four weeks.

- Calle Miraazucenas (Bailén-Miraflores): Full traffic closure between Calle Mirajazmines and Calle Miramargaritas due to sewage pipe repairs, starting 22 June, with an estimated duration of four days.

In the coming days, further unplanned works may also take place due to breakdowns or maintenance, which could affect water supply or traffic. The public will receive updates through official Emasa and city council channels.