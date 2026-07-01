Malaga residents stop motorhome driver as he tries to strangle a woman

María José Díaz Alcalá 01/07/2026 a las 14:09h.

With the help of a group of Malaga residents, the Local Police arrested on Sunday a motorhome driver who had tried to strangle a woman in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

The incident happened in Parque Litoral on the afternoon of 28 June, when the suspect departed from the Sacaba area, where he usually parked his motorhome.

With the vehicle in motion, he began assaulting the woman in the passenger seat. While driving, the individual allegedly grabbed her by the neck in an attempt to strangle her.

Despite the victim's pleas for him to stop the vehicle, he continued driving and locked the doors. According to sources, several witnesses immediately alerted the authorities.

A motorcycle then began pursuing the motorhome, eventually cutting it off and forcing it to stop. Another person managed to approach the vehicle window, unlatch it and open the passenger door so the victim could get out.

The Local Police arrived at the scene and identified the alleged assailant, who tested positive for alcohol and cocaine. The police then handed him over to the National Police, who will bring him before the appropriate judicial authority.

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