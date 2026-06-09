Malaga resident threatens neighbour with axe following dispute over their dogs

María José Díaz Alcalá and Juan Cano 09/06/2026 a las 10:08h.

The Local Police in Malaga have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly threatening a neighbour with an axe in the middle of the street in the Cruz del Humilladero district. According to sources, the altercation started because of a heated argument over their dogs.

The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago, when the police received a complaint concerning death threats targeting a woman in public. They immediately dispatched a patrol to assist the woman and interrogate the suspect.

The dispute stemmed from a conflict over their dogs. The suspect had allegedly gone to his house to retrieve an axe, which he used to intimidate her. According to sources, several neighbours witnessed the incident and confronted the man.

Upon arrival, the Local Police found the suspect at his home, where he admitted to threatening the woman with an axe. The police arrested and transferred him to the National Police station as the body responsible for bringing him before the competent judicial authority.