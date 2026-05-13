Crime
Malaga resident suspected of killing his landlord
The investigation suggests the victim died by asphyxiation, but the results of the autopsy are still pending
Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá
Malaga
The National Police are investigating the death of a man in a home in the Miraflores de Los Ángeles area in the city of Malaga, which happened on 12 May. The police have arrested a roommate of the victim.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The emergency services received several calls reporting the death of a man.
Initial investigations point to a possible death by asphyxiation, but the results of the autopsy will be able to confirm or discard this hypothesis.