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Crime

Malaga resident suspected of killing his landlord

The investigation suggests the victim died by asphyxiation, but the results of the autopsy are still pending

Archive photo of a National Police officer.
Archive photo of a National Police officer.

Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

The National Police are investigating the death of a man in a home in the Miraflores de Los Ángeles area in the city of Malaga, which happened on 12 May. The police have arrested a roommate of the victim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The emergency services received several calls reporting the death of a man.

Initial investigations point to a possible death by asphyxiation, but the results of the autopsy will be able to confirm or discard this hypothesis.

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Malaga resident suspected of killing his landlord

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Malaga resident suspected of killing his landlord