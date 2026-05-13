Malaga resident suspected of killing his landlord

Juan Cano / María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga 13/05/2026 a las 11:30h.

The National Police are investigating the death of a man in a home in the Miraflores de Los Ángeles area in the city of Malaga, which happened on 12 May. The police have arrested a roommate of the victim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The emergency services received several calls reporting the death of a man.

Initial investigations point to a possible death by asphyxiation, but the results of the autopsy will be able to confirm or discard this hypothesis.